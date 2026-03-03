Syntrix Launches as the First AI Agent Evaluation and Live Agent Training Platform for Enterprise CX

Brands are now able to quickly scale customer-facing AI agents with confidence and verify live agent readiness across CX

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a leading provider of predictable conversational AI, today announced the launch of Syntrix , a groundbreaking simulation and evaluation platform designed to help enterprises deploy customer-facing AI with confidence and unlock AI value across customer interactions with AI agents and live agents.

"Syntrix launches as an AI agent evaluation and live agent training platform built for enterprise CX," said Chris Mina, LivePerson Chief Technology and Product Officer. "It provides the critical assurance brands need to safely deploy customer-facing AI, giving them visibility, control, and the confidence to scale. By moving from reactive, production-only learning to proactive simulation and continuous evaluation and improvement, brands are able to deploy AI in line with strong governance practices and deliver meaningful business outcomes."

As brands race to deploy GenAI across their customer journey, many face AI paralysis, where concerns over hallucinations, brand compliance, and edge case handling stall CX innovation. Syntrix addresses these barriers by providing an evaluation environment where brands can rigorously test AI agents and train live agents against sophisticated synthetic customer personas and scenarios and measure adherence to brand policies before they ever interact with a real customer.

A dual-purpose ecosystem for CX readiness

Syntrix is the first platform of its kind to unify the evaluation of both digital and human workforces:

AI agent evaluation: Brands can continuously stress-test AI agents and guardrails against diverse customer personas and edge-case scenarios. This vendor-neutral approach ensures that whether an AI agent is built on proprietary or third-party models, its performance is observable and more predictable.

Brands can continuously stress-test AI agents and guardrails against diverse customer personas and edge-case scenarios. This vendor-neutral approach ensures that whether an AI agent is built on proprietary or third-party models, its performance is observable and more predictable. Live agent training for contact center and sales: Syntrix replaces slow, manual role-playing with scalable AI-powered synthetic customers and simulations. New hires can practice high-stakes, complex, or edge-case conversations with out-of-the-box or custom synthetic customers, receiving instant, automated feedback on empathy, accuracy, and brand compliance.

Driving measurable business outcomes

Early estimates of Syntrix outcomes have demonstrated significant operational impact for enterprise brands:

Accelerated AI readiness and deployment confidence: The ability to validate AI agent and live agent readiness to reduce risks and improve brand compliance continuously.

The ability to validate AI agent and live agent readiness to reduce risks and improve brand compliance continuously. Reduced operational costs: Reduce contact center agent new hire ramp time by up to 30% and save an average of $3,500 in onboarding costs per agent.

Reduce contact center agent new hire ramp time by up to 30% and save an average of $3,500 in onboarding costs per agent. Mitigated risk: Proactively identify and fix issues in a simulated environment, reducing the potential for drift and noncompliance.

The Future of Predictable AI

The launch of Syntrix marks the first phase of the new platform, with planned expansion that will add additional AI assurance and governance capabilities. Today, Syntrix focuses on simulation and evaluation, and LivePerson plans to incorporate further capabilities, including advanced intelligence to automate analysis and prevention of CX failures.

Syntrix is available today, and for more information, visit www.liveperson.com/syntrix

About LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in predictable conversational AI. The world's leading brands use our award-winning Conversational Cloud and Syntrix platforms to connect with millions of customers. We power nearly a billion messages every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics, agent training, and AI evaluation tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Learn more at liveperson.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q including for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 13, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Media Contact

Riah Lawry

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.