G2 Ranks Greenhouse Best ATS for Mid-Market & Enterprise

Continued investments in new products and exceptional customer satisfaction cement Greenhouse as the leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems Winter 2024

Greenhouse ranked top 3 in a total of 57 G2 Grid Reports while collecting 68 awards – more than any other provider

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software for people-first companies, today announced it has been recognized as the #1 leader in 25 categories in the 2024 Winter Report including Best Applicant Tracking System , Best Enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems and Best Mid-Market Applicant Tracking System .

Greenhouse provides industry-leading structured hiring software to over 7,000 companies, guiding them to build equitable, data-driven talent pipelines tailored to their growth needs. It helps leading companies like HubSpot and Buzzfeed that rely on Greenhouse insights to turn talent into competitive advantage and continuously improve hiring.

Greenhouse received top satisfaction scores among Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) in the G2 report, with 94% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. The solution also earned high marks for customer loyalty — 86% believe Greenhouse's roadmap is headed in the right direction and approximately 9/10 would recommend the product. The combination of near-universal high ratings, trust in the product vision and willingness to recommend them as a valuable hiring software cement Greenhouse's strong position as the top ATS for enterprise and mid-market.

In 2023, Greenhouse expanded its product capabilities by releasing three new features designed to bolster hiring processes and amplify accountability. These include Greenhouse Goals for tracking structured hiring metrics, Onboarding Goals for aligning new hires to business objectives and Pay Transparency for equitable compensation. Together, Greenhouse's latest feature launches empower people-centric companies with the actionable insights and equitable frameworks needed to hire and retain diverse talent more effectively. As key investments that expand the Greenhouse hiring suite, they cement the platform's lead in enterprise-grade hiring software for 2023 and beyond.

As a result, G2 has recognized Greenhouse as the Global Applicant Tracking System and ranked Greenhouse #1 software in 25 categories including:

"We are thrilled that G2 has recognized Greenhouse as the top hiring software system for mid-market and enterprise companies. This achievement reflects our team's tireless commitment to developing hiring software that enables people-first companies to build diverse, equitable workforces powered by best-in-class talent" said Sean Murray, Chief Revenue Officer, Greenhouse Software. "Throughout 2023, we continued investing in new products and features that strengthen hiring processes and drive measurable improvements in accountability and efficiency. As a result, we have maintained our leadership across markets while also elevating the state of hiring software."

Customer Testimonials:

"My company has recently transitioned to Greenhouse and it has been a dream compared to our old system. [Greenhouse] made sure we understood our new product, helped cater it to our needs and top priorities, and it was implemented in a very timely manner. The overwhelming positivity from my hiring managers and the ease of getting them into this new system has been so successful for my recruitment efforts, but has also helped eliminate interview bias, loss of information, and has streamlined our interview process. I would recommend Greenhouse to anyone who is looking to make a switch to an easy, user-friendly ATS!" - Macy F, Enterprise customer

"Greenhouse not only secures all our candidate data, but is VERY easy to use AND they are always trying to accommodate our company needs. Further our GH account people partners are readily available and truly know the product. What else could anyone need?" - Lori B, Enterprise customer

"Robust Recruiting Platform with Tons of Customization. We hire 240 candidates a month so we live in Greenhouse for application review, interview scorecards, offers, etc." - Financial Services, Enterprise customer

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading platform brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity™ curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

