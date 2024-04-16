Greenhouse Announces Spring 2024 Packaged Product Release

New features launching to help companies increase efficiency in hiring and grow teams faster, at scale

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the leading hiring platform, today announced its Spring 2024 packaged product releases including valuable features to help organizations become more efficient while decreasing time to hire.

Some of the new features available to Greenhouse customers include:

Texting, powered by Grayscale, gives recruiters a fast and streamlined communication channel that will reduce the time to hire for key roles while also minimizing ghosting. Reaching candidates through text messages differentiates outreach, increases the effectiveness of recruiter messages and meets candidates where they're at, and where they want to communicate most frequently.

Sourcing Automation AI content generation simplifies composing campaign steps, so talent teams can craft messages that truly resonate with potential candidates. This frees up valuable time so recruiters can spend more of their precious hours and energy on building meaningful candidate relationships and creating excellent interview experiences.

Embedded e-signature accelerates document workflows, reducing the time it takes to get documents signed and finalized. Users can now upload, sign and return documents without having to leave Greenhouse Recruiting.

AI innovation remains a focus area for the Greenhouse product roadmap in 2024 and beyond. "AI has the power to help make hiring faster, more effective, efficient and equitable," said Alex Powell, Senior Director, Product Management at Greenhouse. "We will be implementing AI into various parts of the Greenhouse product so that companies can automate operational workflows and instead spend more time on the more human parts of hiring."

"This year, Greenhouse's roadmap will help companies streamline and simplify their hiring processes through additional automation capabilities and integrations, while helping them build stronger relationships with candidates," says Jon Stross, president and co-founder of Greenhouse. "What we're most excited about is continuing to deliver on our commitment to innovation at all levels of the platform so organizations have even more tools to address today's hiring challenges in Greenhouse."

To learn more about these new features and all the updates in the Spring 2024 packaged product release, visit the Greenhouse blog .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity™curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

