Greenhouse Hires New Chief Financial Officer, Paul Todgham

The seasoned finance leader will bring deep transferable skills from the tech and retail industries

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced it has hired Paul Todgham as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Paul joins Greenhouse with over 20 years of experience across finance leadership, strategy and consulting. Paul has an impressive track record gained across many organizations, most recently as CFO at Cognex Corp, leading the company's global finance, sales operations and Information Technology organizations. Prior to joining Cognex, he spent six years at Levi Strauss & Company, where he held a range of senior leadership positions, including leading finance for the company's Global Supply Chain, Distribution, Merchandising, Planning, Design and Marketing teams. He previously served as Vice President of Finance for Ross Stores, Inc. where he oversaw FP&A and Treasury. Earlier in his career, Paul spent nearly a decade at The Boston Consulting Group, advising clients in the technology and consumer sectors on issues of strategy, operations and organization.

"I am thrilled to welcome Paul Todgham as our new CFO," said Daniel Chait, Greenhouse co-founder and CEO. "He brings extensive expertise as a finance leader, plus his personal passion for recruiting and developing teams make him an excellent addition to our organization. I am excited for him to be part of the future we are building at Greenhouse. "

As Chief Financial Officer, Paul will lead the Finance department and join the Executive leadership team.

"I'm excited to join for so many reasons, chief among them to help Greenhouse progress from having achieved growth and profitability, to driving best-in-class financial performance as we scale," shared Paul Todgham, CFO at Greenhouse. "I've seen the strong morale and sense of collective accomplishment that comes with building a larger, more profitable business and it creates more strategic options for us as a company going forward. Greenhouse is extremely well-positioned for a long future of success."

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

