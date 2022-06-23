G2 Reveals Summer Awards - Reputation Leads in 10 Categories

RXM platform highlighted as a strong performer in Competitive Intelligence and for seeing XM adoption growth among enterprise customers

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced its accolades from the G2 Summer Awards. In addition to being ranked as a strong performer in Competitive Intelligence , Reputation continues to lead across ten G2 categories:

Experience Management

Online Reputation Management

Social Media Suites

Local Marketing

Local Listing Management

Social Customer Service

Local SEO

Social Media Monitoring

Social Media Analytics

Social Media Management

Of the ten categories, Reputation was noted as a Momentum Leader for experience management, online reputation management, social media analytics, and social media monitoring.

This quarter, Reputation saw its highest adoption in local marketing and experience management among enterprise customers. Additionally, it was highlighted as a social media leader for mid-market organizations, receiving the following awards:

Best Relationship: Mid-Market Social Media Monitoring

Best Meets Requirements: Mid-Market Social Media Analytics

Users Most Likely to Recommend: Mid-Market Social Media Monitoring

Leader Summer 2022 (All social categories)

The accolades come as Reputation continues to embark on its next stage of growth, having hit $100M ARR and secured a $150M round of growth funding from Marlin Equity Partners earlier this year.

"Customer feedback is the core of our organization, so it is an honor to be recognized by G2 users across ten categories, and even more exciting to have our newest product offering - Social Experience - highlighted as a strong performer," said Joe Fuca, Reputation's Chief Executive Officer. "Our own innovation and growth are powered by feedback and G2 allows us to directly connect with customers to understand their successes and challenges. We are thrilled to be honored in G2's Summer Awards."

G2's quarterly Best Software Lists ranks the world's best software providers and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Ranked companies have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands, of verified reviews.

Reputation's technology is utilized by thousands of customers including GM, Greystar, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, and AutoNation. In addition to being ranked by G2, it has been named as a strong performer in the Forrester Wave for Customer Feedback Management platforms and highlighted in the Gartner's Voice of the Customer Magic Quadrant.

To learn more about Reputation's award-winning products and solutions, including Competitive Intelligence, visit reputation.com . Click here to learn more about G2's methodology .

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

