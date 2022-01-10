GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa continues its high ranks and ability to remarkably resonate with its diverse core of users, as the company has been named a Momentum Leader and High Performer across over a dozen different categories in the G2 Winter 2022 Reports.

User-reported data found that Phonexa clients efficiently and conveniently go live with the company's all-in-one platform within 10 days, a stark contrast compared to the industry average of 26 days to get started with similar platforms and competitors.

G2 Winter 2022 Report Reveals Phonexa Users Go Live Faster, Receive Better Customer Support

Ninety-six percent of users said Phonexa's platform, its functionalities, and fully-customizable integrations are easy to use, all while crediting their success to the company's customer-first onboarding team.

Ninety-seven percent of clients doubled their satisfaction with Phonexa's quality of support and their heightened likelihood of recommending the platform to others, while almost all users — 99% — crowned Phonexa as a company that's easy to do business with.

G2 is the largest software marketplace and review platform, and it ranked Phonexa atop the following categories.

Best Support (x8 categories)

Easiest Admin (x4 categories)

Quickest To Go Live (x4 categories)

Highest User Adoption (x4 categories)

Easiest To Do Business With (x8 categories)

Users Most Likely To Recommend (x4 categories)

High Performer (x3 categories)

Best Meets Requirements (x4 categories)

Easiest Setup (x8 categories)

Additionally, the company collected higher than average competitor satisfaction rates across the following areas within the "Inbound Call Tracking" category:

Grid® Report for Inbound Call Tracking

Small-Business Grid® Report for Inbound Call Tracking

Implementation Index for Inbound Call Tracking

Relationship Index for Inbound Call Tracking

Momentum Grid® Report for Inbound Call Tracking

Phonexa's recognition comes at a formative time for the all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, as the company closed a successful 2021 highlighted by new brand positioning, and prominent accolades.

"It's phenomenal to see Phonexa's Sales, Onboarding and Client Success teams get the great recognition they rightfully deserve. We take great pride as a company in offering 24/7 customer service that delivers on the promise and potential of our powerful platform," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO and CFO of Phonexa. "It's a great honor and confirmation to know that our clients and partners rely on our cutting-edge technology and our customer success teams to stream the growth of their companies and business. We look forward to continuing on this rewarding journey with every single one of our clients, and the future ones, in 2022 and beyond."

Prior to the G2 Winter 2022 report — which can be reviewed in detail here — Phonexa was also named a "Leader" in the G2 Fall 2021 reports and a "Momentum Leader" last summer.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

