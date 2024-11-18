G20 Summit can provide momentum for sustainable development and a just world: China Daily editorial

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the international community increasingly at risk of being torn apart by the centrifugal force generated by the black hole at its center, Brazil making "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet" the priorities for the G20 Summit it is hosting in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday is a timely attempt to refocus the attention of the participating leaders on the common challenges countries are facing and what should be common goals.

With the attainment of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as the objective, it is essential to forge a truly global partnership so as to make global development more resilient and inclusive.

That requires the G20 countries to honor the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed cooperation and mutual benefit, as Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a signed article published by Folha de S. Paulo on Sunday.

To build a fairer world, it is important to press ahead with the reform of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization so that they do not disadvantage the Global South.

The G20 members should be the standard-bearers for reforms of these international organizations and the United Nations so that they embrace true multilateralism and uphold fairness and justice.

With most major stakeholders among them, the G20 members are obliged to take advantage of the Rio summit to coordinate macroeconomic policy to create an open, inclusive and nondiscriminatory environment for international economic cooperation.

As a grouping consisting of both developed and developing countries, the G20 Summit provides major players on the world stage with a good platform to seek breakthroughs in advancing international cooperation in such areas as the elimination of poverty and hunger, and realizing worldwide green and low-carbon development.

Whether or not the G20 members can play their due roles to the full will have a direct bearing on whether a just and sustainable future is secured.

That's why UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the G20 leaders gathering in Rio de Janeiro to rescue the stalled UN climate talks in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku by showing "leadership" on cutting emissions, urging them to set aside their geopolitical disputes and self calculations for the common good.

They should also step up to the plate and push for a quick de-escalation of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. To make that happen, they need to join hands to try and create the conditions conducive to achieving comprehensive and sustainable cease-fire and ease the humanitarian crises.

The harsh challenges faced by the world should prompt the G20 members to lay aside their disputes, practice a bottom-line thinking and bear the big picture in mind to make the Rio summit a solution-oriented gathering, demonstrating true leadership, responsibility and vision.

China is willing to work with all G20 members to build an equal and orderly multipolar world, and promote economic globalization that is inclusive, balanced and sustainable.

It highly commends and will actively support Brazil's initiative of placing fighting hunger and poverty high on the summit's agenda and its proposal for the establishment of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. That China has also supported the African Union becoming a member of the G20 grouping shows its commitment to that cause.

As President Xi wrote in his signed article, 32 years ago, the UN Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro produced important outcomes such as Agenda 21. Let's join him in hoping that the G20's Rio summit will "provide stronger momentum and greater confidence for global sustainable development".

SOURCE China Daily