GA Group Acquires Done Right Merchandising, Expands Retail Services Platform

Positions GA Group as a diversified lifecycle partner for retailers nationwide

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of advisory, valuation, field exam, liquidation, asset-based lending, investment banking, restructuring advisory, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the acquisition of Done Right Merchandising ("DRM"), a family-owned provider of store opening, remodeling and retail services, marking a transformative step in GA Group's evolution into a comprehensive, diversified retail solutions partner.

Founded in 2006, DRM has established a strong track record in new store builds, remodels, resets, and fixturing, as well as reverse logistics. This acquisition strengthens GA Group by transforming its service mix, creating cross-selling opportunities, and providing full lifecycle solutions for retailers. DRM will now benefit from GA Group's capital and deep retail relationships, supporting national expansion, innovation, and greater employee engagement.

"This acquisition accelerates GA Group's strategy to move beyond retail liquidation and build a robust, diversified services ecosystem for our clients," said Tim Shilling, President of GA Group Retail, Merchant and Industrial Solutions. "With DRM, we add a complementary product offering for our clients and gain a trusted partner to help us serve retailers throughout their lifecycle. We believe recurring service businesses that can steadily grow market share will help us build stronger client relationships, unlock new opportunities, and drive lasting value for our customers."

"I'm excited for this next chapter," said Brent Lewis, co-owner of DRM who leads daily operations. "GA Group's platform can turbocharge DRM's growth and help us serve clients on a national scale. Together, we can deepen client relationships and deliver more value at every stage of a retailer's journey, while also providing significant career growth opportunities to our employees."

Both organizations are committed to a seamless integration, leveraging the unique strengths of each to foster sustainable, profitable growth and stronger partnerships with customers through the continuing evolution of the retail industry.

About Done Right Merchandising

Done Right Merchandising (DRM) is a family-founded provider of new store builds, remodels, resets, fixturing, and reverse logistics for retailers across the U.S. Since 2006, DRM has earned a reputation for reliable, scalable solutions that help retailers adapt, grow, and thrive. For more information, please visit www.donerightmerchandising.com.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC