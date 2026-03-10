GA Group Appoints Curt Germany, Jr., CVA to Lead and Expand its Financial Advisory Services Practice

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of advisory, valuation, field exam, liquidation, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the appointment of Curt Germany, Jr., CVA as Senior Managing Director of its Financial Advisory Services (FAS) practice.

This strategic hire underscores GA Group's mandate to build a best-in-class financial advisory platform with deep specialization in Valuation, Quality of Earnings (QoE), Litigation Support, Fairness & Solvency Opinions, and CFO Advisory.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curt to the GA Group leadership team," said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of GA Group. "His proven track record of scaling valuation practices and his deep understanding of complex transaction and advisory needs make him the exact leader we need to execute our vision. With his guidance, we are perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth and establish an industry leading practice in short order."

Curt brings a wealth of leadership and specialized industry expertise to GA Group. Over the last decade, Curt led the turnaround of boutique valuation and litigation firm HSSK, LLC and guided the firm through an M&A process that culminated in its sale to Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P. Over the last 6+ years at Weaver, Curt served as Partner-in-Charge of of Valuation Services where he drove transformative growth and practice development through high level recruiting, internal talent development and strategic acquisitions. Prior to his role at Weaver, Curt built a distinguished career holding executive positions across top-tier financial services and accounting firms, including Houlihan Lokey, CBIZ Valuation Group, LLC, and Fidelity Investments.

"I am incredibly bullish about the opportunity to leverage GA Group's powerhouse appraisal platform to build a best-in-class FAS practice," said Curt Germany. "We have the mandate and the committed capital to aggressively expand our footprint organically, and through strategic acquisitions. To this end, we are actively seeking top-tier talent and add-on acquisitions in Valuation, QoE, Litigation Support, Transaction Opinions and CFO Advisory."

Under Curt's leadership, GA Group's FAS practice is positioned to become a premier destination—not only for clients seeking rigorous, objective financial guidance, but also for high-performing professionals looking to advance their careers in the advisory space.

Curt holds a Master of Business Administration from the SMU Cox School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

To explore career opportunities with the growing team, please contact Curt Germany at [email protected].

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

