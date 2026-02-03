G.A. Rogers & Associates Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 5-Year Gold Awards for Service Excellence

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G.A. Rogers & Associates , a leading executive and professional search firm within The PrideStaff Companies®, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 5-Year Gold Awards. These prestigious honors are awarded exclusively to recruiting firms that have maintained superior service scores for five or more consecutive years, reflecting the firm's unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences for both clients and candidates.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Awards are the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies for service excellence based solely on ratings provided by clients and placed talent. According to ClearlyRated, clients of winning agencies are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied, while candidates are 60% more likely to report a positive experience compared to those working with non-winning firms.

In an industry where precision is everything, G.A. Rogers & Associates has consistently outperformed the industry in service delivery. In 2026, G.A. Rogers & Associates received satisfaction scores from their clients and placed candidates, resulting in scores 1.6 times the industry average and a Net Promoter Score® more than 2.5 times the industry average, reflecting the firm's sustained excellence in matching growing organizations with high-value professionals.

"Our success is rooted in Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This award is a powerful testament to our team's dedication, the strong partnerships we've built, and the client-first culture that drives everything we do. We're proud to continue raising the bar for executive recruiting by delivering high-value experiences year after year."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About G.A. Rogers & Associates

A division of PrideStaff, G.A. Rogers & Associates specializes in executive and professional recruiting. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on G.A. Rogers & Associates' services, visit our website .

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help organizations leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through verified testimonials and ratings.

SOURCE PrideStaff