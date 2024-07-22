GA Telesis and Alitheon Partner to Bring Next Generation Transparency, Traceability, and Trust to the Global Aviation and Aerospace Industries

FARNBOROUGH, England, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BELLEVUE, Wash., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace ecosystem solutions, and Alitheon, a pioneer in optical AI for no-touch serialization, have joined forces to integrate Alitheon's cutting-edge optical AI technology, FeaturePrint®, into WILBUR, GA Telesis's industry leading Web3-enabled Parts Provenance and Records Platform. WILBUR will provide a revolution in securing aircraft and parts authenticity, as well as drive maximum levels of aviation data security within the sector. This collaboration will empower stakeholders to meet the highest standards for product documentation and verification set by all global regulatory bodies.

This collaboration also drives a new level of safety across the entire aviation and aerospace supply chain by ensuring the irrefutable verification of products. Starting with raw materials and continuing forward with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), heavy maintenance facilities, MRO's, logistics, airlines, and parts suppliers, WILBUR and FeaturePrint will enhance traceability and identification of aircraft parts throughout the entire aircraft lifecycle. The combined technology addresses aircraft parts previously manufactured, and serves as a forward-looking provenance verification system ("PVS") and process for transfer of assets within the supply-chain.

FeaturePrint: Revolutionizing Transparency, Traceability and Trust

FeaturePrint addresses critical challenges in the aerospace industry, including counterfeit and gray market goods, untraceable items, and misidentification of physical products. By leveraging standard industrial cameras or mobile phones, FeaturePrint's algorithms create a unique digital fingerprint based on the minute surface details of each physical item. Just like human fingerprints, these digital 'FeaturePrints' are inherently unique and persistent. This technology eliminates reliance on removable tags, QR codes, data plates, labels, and paperwork, which are susceptible to damage, loss, manipulation, and fraud.

Irrefutable 'Back to Birth' Provenance

A longstanding risk in the aerospace sector has been recently exposed via multiple fraudulent events involving both false paperwork and counterfeit parts and materials entering the aviation supply chain. These events shine a spotlight on the aviation industry's increasing need for transparency and trust. GA Telesis's WILBUR platform uses a patented data tokenization process where irrefutable surrogates are created for the actual information. With the addition of FeaturePrint, the solution serves as an objective source of truth combining the power of web-3 based part-level data, and the connector between physical parts and their digital identities. By replacing outdated part traceability methods reliant on paperwork, tags, QR codes, and NFC chips, the combined WILBUR – FeaturePrint technology ensures irrefutable verification.

"Incorporating Alitheon's FeaturePrint into our WILBUR platform will establish the ultimate standard of traceability and provenance for aviation industry stakeholders," stated Jason Reed, President of the GA Telesis Digital Innovation Group. "The combination of our technology and extensive market presence, along with Alitheon's optical AI technology, will empower the aviation industry to address significant challenges. As the aviation industry evolves, transparency throughout the value chain is becoming increasingly critical. The enhanced GA Telesis platform will empower stakeholders to meet the highest standards set by the OEMs, airlines, and aviation authorities around the world. Together, we will usher in an era where fraudulent aerospace documentation and aircraft parts not only become obsolete, but impossible."

"FeaturePrint was developed to establish transparency, traceability, and trust using nothing more than a photo. This empowers high-consequence industries to provide the provenance and verification their customers deserve," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. "In the aerospace sector, where safety is paramount, companies and the flying public must have assurances that every part installed on an aircraft is authentic, legal, and correct. By integrating FeaturePrint into WILBUR, this industry gains a new level of trust and safety."

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About Alitheon

Alitheon® is the leader in advanced optical AI and creator of FeaturePrint®, a patented system connecting the physical and digital worlds via a secure and immutable link. FeaturePrint digitizes for items and products, what fingerprints are for people – a unique identifier that doesn't require marking, modifying or adding anything to the item. Using just a camera, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identification and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects, avoiding counterfeits, eliminating parts' misidentification and minimizing the use of wrong products. FeaturePrint is currently used for numerous trace and authentication purposes across automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, medical equipment, precious metals, and luxury goods and collectibles.

