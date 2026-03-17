GA Telesis Engine Services Awarded Strategic CFM56-7B Overhaul Contract by Garuda Indonesia Group

HELSINKI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES"), the engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") subsidiary of GA Telesis LLC, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a prestigious contract to perform engine overhaul services for the Garuda Indonesia Group. The agreement follows a highly competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and focuses on the maintenance of the CFM56-7B engines that power Garuda's Boeing 737 Next-Generation fleet. The first CFM56-7B engine under this new agreement is already in transit to GATES's flagship facility in Helsinki, Finland, for a comprehensive performance restoration.

"We are honored that Garuda Indonesia has entrusted GATES with the care of their most critical engine assets," said Gunnar Sigurfinnsson, President of GA Telesis Engine Services. "This contract reflects our commitment to providing independent, world-class MRO solutions. Our Helsinki facility is uniquely positioned to deliver the technical precision and industry-leading turnaround times that a premier carrier like Garuda requires for its operational excellence."

Avinash Singh, Vice President of Sales – APAC and MEA, added: 'Winning this RFP underscores the strength of the GATES value proposition in the Asia-Pacific region. Our team has worked tirelessly to demonstrate that we can bridge the gap between technical reliability and cost-efficiency. Seeing the first Garuda engine on its way to our Helsinki shop is a proud moment, and it marks the beginning of what we expect to be a long and prosperous partnership with Indonesia's national carrier."

Pak Mukhtaris, Director of Maintenance at Garuda Indonesia, commented: "As we continue to optimize our CFM56-7B fleet's performance, we are happy to entrust the maintenance of our critical engine assets to a global player like GA Telesis. Their reputation for quality and their ability to provide flexible, high-standard MRO services align with Garuda's commitment to safety and operational excellence."

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability

About GA Telesis Engine Services Oy

GA Telesis Engine Services Oy, based in Helsinki, Finland, is a leading aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provider. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, it delivers comprehensive solutions with its MRO capabilities for the GE CF6-80C2 and CFM56 family of engines. The Company has a rich history of enhancing the performance and longevity of aircraft and jet engines worldwide.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC