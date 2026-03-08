GA Telesis Unveils WILBUR Platform Website, Signaling a New Digital Infrastructure for the Global Aviation Ecosystem

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GA Telesis"), through its Digital Innovation Group (DIG), today announced the launch of the official website for its Worldwide Integrated Lifecycle Blockchain Unified Registry, known as WILBUR, now live at www.wilbur.aero .

The website marks the first public introduction of what GA Telesis believes will become a foundational digital infrastructure layer for the entire aviation industry. WILBUR introduces a blockchain-based architecture designed to transform how aircraft, engines, and components are tracked, certified, and valued across the global aviation ecosystem.

For decades, the aviation industry has relied on fragmented documentation systems and manual paper traceability processes to verify the provenance and airworthiness of aircraft components. These legacy systems were never designed to support the scale, complexity, and velocity of today's global aviation aftermarket, where billions of dollars in assets move through maintenance networks, leasing transactions, and asset transfers every year.

WILBUR's patented technology addresses this structural gap by converting traditional aviation documentation into secure digital tokens recorded on a globally distributed smart contract blockchain architecture. Through this framework, aviation assets can generate immutable lifecycle records that capture birth documentation, trace history, installation and removal records, and all relevant airworthiness certifications.

These blockchain tokens can be generated either at the birth of a component or at any point during its operational life, allowing existing fleets to migrate into the digital registry. Once established, the system creates a secure chain of records that preserves the integrity of asset documentation across the full lifecycle of an aircraft, engine, or individual component.

At the core of the platform is a proprietary hierarchical token architecture that digitally links parts to assemblies, engines, and aircraft, creating an interconnected lifecycle registry capable of supporting the increasingly complex global aviation supply chain.

GA Telesis' founder and CEO, Abdol Moabery, began developing the WILBUR concept in 2019 with the objective of fundamentally modernizing aviation asset traceability. The company filed its initial patent covering the trace framework in March 2021 and has since secured a second patent and has multiple patents pending, protecting the platform's advanced tokenization architecture and system design.

"This is more than the launch of a website. It is the first public step toward building a digital backbone for aviation asset traceability," said Jason Reed, President of GA Telesis' Digital Innovation Group. "For decades, the industry has operated on documentation systems that were never designed for the modern aviation ecosystem. WILBUR introduces a new infrastructure where the lifecycle and provenance of aviation assets can be verified instantly, securely, and globally."

The platform aligns with the long-term industry vision advanced by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to modernize aviation data management and digital documentation standards.

GA Telesis will begin beta testing the WILBUR platform in summer 2026 within its own operating ecosystem, including its Flight Solutions Group and MRO Services divisions. Two major U.S. airlines are expected to participate in early operational testing, with broader industry adoption anticipated to begin in 2027.

Once deployed at scale, WILBUR has the potential to redefine how aviation assets are verified, transferred, and financed across the global aviation economy while delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies to airlines, lessors, OEMs, MRO providers, and aftermarket participants.

The launch of www.wilbur.aero offers the aviation industry its first view into a platform designed to move aviation traceability from fragmented documentation to a secure, interoperable digital infrastructure.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis , a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation , and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

