GA Telesis Makes Transformational $4.1 Million Investment in Aviation Workforce Development to Broward College

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC , a global leader in integrated aviation and aerospace solutions, today announced a landmark $4.1 million contribution to Broward College, anchored by the donation of two Rolls-Royce Trent 800 jet engines. This investment will represent a significant advancement in the way future aviation technicians are trained, equipping students with access to modern, in-service jet engine technology.

The donated engines will serve as cornerstone training assets within Broward College's aviation maintenance programs, enabling students to work directly on current generation widebody engine platforms. This level of hands-on exposure bridges the gap between classroom instruction and real-world operational environments, significantly enhancing workforce readiness.

"This is more than a donation; it is a strategic investment in the future of our industry," said Abdol Moabery, President and CEO of GA Telesis. "By providing students with access to modern engine technology, we are fundamentally changing how aviation technicians are trained. This initiative raises the standard of technical education and ensures graduates are prepared to meet the evolving demands of global fleets."

The introduction of Trent 800 engines into the training environment represents a step-change in aviation education. As airlines extend the life of aircraft and demand for skilled technicians accelerates, access to relevant, current technology becomes critical. This initiative positions Broward College at the forefront of aviation maintenance training and significantly enhances its ability to attract and develop the next generation of aviation technical professionals.

"GA Telesis continues to be a vital partner in connecting our students to current industry equipment," said Russell McCaffery, Dean of Emil Buehler Aviation Institute at Broward College. "These Trent 800 engines let our technicians disassemble, inspect, and understand the powerplants they'll work on throughout their careers."

Through this contribution, GA Telesis continues to demonstrate its commitment to developing the aviation workforce and strengthening the broader ecosystem that supports global air transport. In the last few years, GA Telesis has also made significant gifts to the ISTAT Foundation as well as a five-year commitment to fund scholarships with ALTA's Girls with Goals initiative.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC