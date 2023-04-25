GA Telesis Announces the Delivery of (2) A320 Aircraft to Air Albania

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces the delivery of two A320 aircraft on long-term lease to Air Albania. The aircraft are part of the GA Telesis owned fleet and were delivered to Air Albania in the first quarter of the year.

GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading ("LIFT") Group continues its growth trajectory, acquiring high-quality assets, investing in maintenance, and placing them on long-term lease. These aircraft were acquired by GAT last year with the objective of redeploying them into a recovering global passenger market, supporting Air Albania's expansion of air services in their region amid the improving travel industry.

"We are excited to support Air Albania's fleet growth plans as they continue to serve the expanding air travel demands of their market," commented David Ellis, Global Head of Leasing and Trading for the Asset Transaction Group (ATG), a division of LIFT. Ellis further remarked, "This is another great example of the GA Telesis Ecosystem at work; consolidating asset originations, technical expertise, and aircraft remarketing for a successful acquisition, transition, and placement."

"We are thrilled to partner with GA Telesis and add these two A320 aircraft to our fleet as part of our expansion plans," commented Mr. Sinan Dilek, CEO of Air Albania. "These high-quality assets will support our efforts to meet the growing demand for air travel in our region and provide exceptional services to our passengers. We appreciate GA Telesis' expertise in asset originations, technical know-how, and aircraft remarketing, which has facilitated a successful acquisition and transition process. This partnership is a testament to the strength of the GA Telesis Ecosystem, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration with them."

This partnership between GA Telesis and Air Albania underscores their mutual commitment to meeting the growing air travel demands and providing exceptional services to passengers. The delivery of these A320 aircraft represents a significant milestone in their collaborative efforts to support Air Albania's expansion plans and address the evolving needs of the global passenger market.

