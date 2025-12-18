GA Telesis Engine Services Expands APAC Reach with South Korean AMO Approval and New MIAT CFM56-7B Contract

HELSINKI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES"), the engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") subsidiary of GA Telesis LLC, announces two strategic milestones that materially expand its global presence and reinforce its position as a premier independent engine maintenance provider.

GATES has secured its Approved Maintenance Organization ("AMO") certification from the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport for the CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and CF6-80C2 engine models. This regulatory achievement grants GATES full authority to perform engine overhaul services for South Korean carriers, a market with a sizable and growing installed base of these engines. It also gives operators in the region their first meaningful independent MRO alternative in a segment long dominated by Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") affiliated shops. The approval increases competitive pressure, delivers measurable cost advantages for airlines, and enhances fleet reliability. It also signals that GATES meets the most rigorous international regulatory and quality requirements.

"This approval reflects our ongoing investment to support GA Telesis' customers in the APAC region," said Gunnar Mar Sigurfinnsson, President of GATES. "We look forward to supporting South Korean operators with industry-leading turnaround times, deep technical expertise, lower maintenance costs, and a customer-first approach."

GATES has also been awarded an engine maintenance agreement with MIAT Mongolian Airlines for the overhaul of its CFM56-7B engines. This new award accelerates the company's momentum across the Asia Pacific region and confirms the rising confidence placed in GATES for technical precision and operational reliability.

"GATES has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability in CFM56 engine maintenance," said Gantulga Baasanjav, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Pilot of MIAT. "Partnering with GATES supports MIAT's commitment to strong operational availability and ensures our engines return to service with performance levels that meet the highest standards. This agreement is an important advancement in our long-term fleet support strategy."

"We are honored to support MIAT's CFM56-7B fleet," said Avinash Singh, Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. "Our team is committed to delivering high-quality overhaul services that strengthen engine performance and safeguard operational readiness across MIAT's expanding network."

These combined achievements provide clear evidence that GATES is rapidly advancing as a preferred global partner for airlines seeking independent, high-quality engine maintenance solutions supported by rigorous compliance, technical depth, and proven operational results.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About GA Telesis Engine Services Oy

GA Telesis Engine Services Oy, based in Helsinki, Finland, is a leading aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provider. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, it delivers comprehensive solutions with its MRO capabilities for the GE CF6-80C2 and CFM56 family of engines. The Company has a rich history of enhancing the performance and longevity of aircraft and jet engines worldwide.

About Crestone Air Partners

Crestone Air Partners, Inc. (CAP) invests in commercial jet aircraft and the engines that power them on behalf of our capital partners. We are a full-service aviation asset management platform with a diverse portfolio of aircraft and engines leased to airlines globally. We target transactions in the secondary market, focusing on the last decade of the asset lifecycle. We take a collaborative approach with our clients by offering flexible lease terms tailored to our customers' requirements. Crestone brings unique value to transactions by drawing on the expertise and capabilities of interrelated aviation specialist subsidiary businesses across the Air T family (airframe material sales, landing gear leasing, engine material sales, disassembly, and aircraft storage). Crestone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and is a wholly owned business unit of Air T, Inc. holding company (NASDAQ: AIRT). Additional information can be found at: www.crestoneairpartners.com.

About MIAT Mongolian Airlines

MIAT Mongolian Airlines is the national flag carrier of Mongolia, operating from its hub at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar. Established in 1956, MIAT operates a modern fleet serving key destinations across Asia and Europe, supporting Mongolia's connectivity and growing international travel demand.

