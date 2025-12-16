GA Telesis Marks Eight Freighter Deliveries with its Latest 787-800SF Lease

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT"), a global leader in integrated aviation services has placed a 737-800SF on lease to Airwork New Zealand through the LIFT (Leasing, Investments, Finance and Trading) Division. This 737-800SF represents the eighth successful freighter delivery utilizing the Aeronautical Engineers Inc. ("AEI") developed Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC").

The conversion, lease, and delivery of another 737-800SF freighter showcase GA Telesis' ability to provide global freighter solutions by leveraging the platform's extensive technical expertise and asset management capabilities. This latest transaction further demonstrates GA Telesis' commitment to providing lasting value and solutions for its customers.

"We are very excited about expanding our relationship with Airwork and adding them to the GA Telesis list of lease customers," said David Ellis, Chief Commercial Officer of LIFT. "We appreciate Airwork's well-established reputation and presence in New Zealand and throughout the South Pacific".

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

