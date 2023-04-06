GA Telesis Announces the Delivery of the First of Two 737-800SF Freighter Conversions to Bluebird Nordic on behalf of Tokyo Century Corporation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces the delivery of the first of two scheduled 737-800SF aircraft to Bluebird Nordic ("BBN"). The aircraft, owned by Tokyo Century Corporation ("TCC"), was delivered from Aeronautical Engineering, Inc. ("AEI") authorized Conversion Center, Commercial Jet, in Dothan, Alabama. GAT managed the conversion and remarketing of the aircraft and will remain involved as lease manager moving forward.

GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading Group ("LIFT") entered the air cargo sector in 2021 and has continued at pace with five aircraft converted and delivered since. This cooperation with TCC has allowed TCC to extend the economic life of one of their owned 737 aircraft, which begins a second life as a freighter aircraft with a top-tier European cargo operator.

"GA Telesis is delighted to have managed this transaction on behalf of our shareholder successfully," said Senior Vice President of the Asset Transaction Group, David Ellis. "This deal reiterates the GA Telesis value-add proposition with respect to managed aircraft, and we are very grateful for the cooperation of both Tokyo Century and BBN," added Ellis.

"We are grateful to Tokyo Century Corporation and GA Telesis for a very professional execution of the transaction - as Bluebird Nordic continues to grow its Boeing 737-800 freighters fleet," said CEO of Bluebird Nordic, Ms. Audrone Keinyte. "I am sure our partnership with Tokyo Century Corporation and GA Telesis will continue to strengthen over upcoming years as Bluebird Nordic continues to expand," added Ms. Audrone Keinyte.

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

