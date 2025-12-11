GA Telesis MRO Services Group Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Overhaul Landing Gears for a Large Cargo Carrier

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT"), a global leader in integrated commercial aviation and aerospace solutions, has executed a multi-year agreement with a major worldwide cargo carrier to provide landing gear overhaul and exchange services through its MRO Services Landing Gear ("LGS") division.

Under the terms of the agreement, GA Telesis MRO Services Group will perform comprehensive landing gear maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") services covering a specific widebody aircraft fleet operated by the airline. This long-term partnership reinforces GA Telesis' position as a trusted global leader in landing gear solutions and expands its growing portfolio of long-term agreements with major operators worldwide.

"This agreement highlights our commitment to delivering quality, reliability, and world-class turnaround performance," said Pastor Lopez, President of GA Telesis MRO Services Group. "We are honored to support one of the world's premier cargo carriers and to continue building on our proven track record of operational excellence."

The work will be carried out at GA Telesis' Landing Gear Services division in Miami, a facility known worldwide for its technical expertise, rapid turnaround performance, and fully integrated in-house capabilities. The agreement also ensures real-time operational support for Aircraft on Ground ("AOG") situations through the company's TIGER TEAM® service, providing immediate responsiveness when it matters most.

The company provides unparalleled technical expertise and real-time customer service, which are key differentiators for the MRO Services Group. Further, the MRO Services Group focuses on performance by deploying lean operations and eliminating waste from daily activities, resulting in direct cost savings for our customers. The "OEM Parts Only Philosophy" and the company's multiple OEM material service agreements benefit GA Telesis' customers and its OEM partners. MRO Services plans to continue its OEM alignment strategy with other OEMs, enabling it to provide OEM-approved repairs at competitive rates using genuine OEM-approved materials.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About GA Telesis MRO Services

GA Telesis MRO Services is a global leader in integrated aviation solutions, serving airlines, MROs, and OEMs. As an OEM-centric company, GA Telesis partners exclusively with OEMs to deliver genuine OEM parts in all component repairs it performs. With world-class services spanning component solutions, MRO services, and leasing, GA Telesis is committed to driving operational excellence and delivering value to its customers. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, GA Telesis MRO Services three operating divisions serve over 1,000 customers by providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected].

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC