GATES USA SPAH Strengthens Customer Support and Capabilities with Arrival of First GEnx Engine

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services, GATES USA SPAH, a joint venture between GA Telesis and Air Transport Services Group, Inc., located in Wilmington, OH, has once again expanded its capabilities by welcoming its first GEnx Engine to the facility.

Strategically located in Wilmington, Ohio, the USA SPAH facility leverages its relevant proximity to deliver industry-leading turnaround times and customer-centric solutions to aerospace hubs and OEMs in the area and throughout the Americas. With this milestone, GATES USA SPAH officially broadens its offerings into the GEnx market. This additional expansion now positions GATES USA SPAH to offer further enhanced solutions across a wider range of engine models.

"With the continued growth of our Wilmington facility's repair capabilities, our capacity to meet our customers' evolving needs is greater than ever before," said Jason Reed, President of GATES USA SPAH. "Our team remains focused on providing locally integrated engine solutions and is ready to support our new widebody GEnx operators across the region with exceptional service."

This new chapter for GATES USA SPAH highlights its dedication to innovation and operational excellence. These advancements ensure that the exponential demand for engine maintenance is met as the MRO market continues to grow. SPAH customers will now benefit from additional high-quality engine solutions, backed by GA Telesis, while continuing to provide local, scalable, and technology-driven capabilities within the Americas.

About GATES USA SPAH

Located in Wilmington, Ohio, GATES USA SPAH is a state-of-the-art MRO facility specializing in engine services. As a joint venture between GA Telesis and ATSG, the facility combines industry-leading expertise with advanced technology to deliver unparalleled quality and reliability in aircraft maintenance solutions.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters.

ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, and passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.







