GA Telesis Commences Disassembly of Two of the Youngest A320neo Aircraft Ever to Enter Teardown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, a global leader in commercial aviation and aerospace lifecycle solutions, announced today that it has commenced the disassembly of two of the youngest Airbus A320neo aircraft ever inducted into a teardown program. This landmark initiative reinforces GA Telesis' position at the forefront of the independent aftermarket while advancing scalable, data-driven sustainability outcomes for the global airline industry.

The disassembly program will generate a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation A320neo components that will enter the GA Telesis Ecosystem™. These assets, both less than 5 years old, will be inducted, certified, and strategically positioned across GA Telesis' worldwide distribution and maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") network to ensure immediate and long-term availability for operators worldwide. Through its Ecosystem, GA Telesis will also collaborate directly with Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs") to develop and deploy high-technology repair solutions that extend component life, improve reliability, and reduce total lifecycle cost for airline customers.

This program further solidifies GA Telesis' long-standing commitment to a circular aviation economy. Today, more than 90 percent of the material processed through GA Telesis' disassembly, repair, and asset management platforms is reused on other aircraft. This approach materially reduces waste, limits the need for new manufacturing, and lowers the carbon intensity associated with fleet maintenance, making this initiative a core sustainability strategy rather than a symbolic gesture.

"The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is designed to move beyond simple distribution," said Nigel Christie, Managing Director of GA Telesis UK, Ltd. "By integrating teardown assets with advanced repairs, OEM collaboration, and a globally deployed operating platform, we deliver reliability, speed, and sustainability at scale. This is how airlines will be supported in a constrained supply environment while meeting increasingly stringent environmental expectations."

GA Telesis remains the global leader in providing Used Serviceable Material ("USM") to airlines, offering proven, fully traceable alternatives to new OEM parts without sacrificing performance or safety. The company is uniquely positioned as the only independent aftermarket provider with dedicated operating capabilities across six continents, enabling localized support with global reach. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ seamlessly integrates asset acquisition, teardown, repair, distribution, and digital traceability to deliver unmatched efficiency and resilience to airlines worldwide.

As airlines continue to face delivery delays, supply chain pressure, and capital constraints, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides a differentiated solution that aligns operational performance with long-term sustainability.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC