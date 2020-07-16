GA Telesis Announces the Purchase of Eight (8) PW4056 Engines from Delta Material Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces the purchase of eight (8) Pratt & Whitney PW4056-3 engines from Delta Material Services ("DMS"), all of which were last operated by Delta Air Lines (DAL).

The transaction was recently concluded by the Component Solutions Group (CSG), whereas the engines will be immediately inducted for disassembly and repair. Upon completion, the used serviceable material (USM) will be made available to GA Telesis' airline and MRO customers worldwide within the next three months. The engines will continue growing CSG's already unprecedented USM inventory of this popular engine model and provide new cost-saving solutions for airlines, especially global cargo carriers.

"By procuring these engines, we continue to set the benchmark that reflects our commitment to continuously supporting our worldwide customers with their PW4000 USM needs and thus ensuring our customer's maintenance costs are as low as possible," commented Alex Tuttle, Chief Operating Officer, Component Solutions Group. "The PW4000 product-line has been a huge success for CSG, having already parted-out more than 150 PW4000 engines over the past number of years," added Tuttle.

About Component Solutions Group

GA Telesis' Component Solutions Group (CSG) is a global integrator of component supply-solutions operating in the aviation sector serving over 3,000 customers worldwide with sales and services including, aircraft and engine component support, asset management, flight-hour programs, repair management, inventory lease/finance, vendor management, and other unique tailor-made supply-chain solutions. CSG is the only company of its type to have significant component distribution operations on four continents and customer support offices positioned on six continents. With the addition of its ACCESS flight control management and iGEAR flight-hour solutions, CSG can manage a customer's complete supply chain needs.

