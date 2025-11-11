GA Telesis Power Solutions Sets New Benchmark with Six APU Disassemblies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") continues to advance the scale and impact of its Power Solutions division within its Flight Solutions Group business with the disassembly of six additional Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). The disassembly of the 131-9A, 131-9B, and 331-200 models represents another strategic step in expanding high-value APU component availability to its global airline and MRO customers. With these additional six units, GA Telesis has now reached another record production year for its APU program.

Market pressures continue to challenge the aviation industry, with airlines, lessors, and MROs demanding greater cost predictability and minimized downtime amid ongoing supply chain volatility. The Power Solutions team is meeting these demands head-on, delivering meaningful output that drives operational value. Each disassembly enhances immediate access to high-quality, ready-to-install APU materials that improve fleet reliability while reducing operating costs.

"The continued expansion of our Power Solutions platform reflects a clear commitment to supporting our customers' operational performance," said Jay Meshay, Vice President of Power Solutions. "Our approach remains straightforward. We acquire the right assets, disassemble them efficiently, and deliver these high-quality, OEM components that go straight back to work in our customers' fleets."

With this record year of production, GA Telesis further strengthens its position as a dependable, globally integrated partner to the aviation aftermarket. The company continues to execute its disciplined strategy, which includes targeted asset acquisition, efficient disassembly, and a supply chain capability designed to deliver reliability in a market where supply chain reliability is scarce.

