GA Telesis Earns 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, Setting the Aftermarket-Industry Standard for a Greener Aviation Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, a global leader in integrated commercial aviation and aerospace solutions, announced today that it has earned the 2025 EcoVadis Bronze Medal, ranking among the top 35% of companies worldwide evaluated for sustainability performance. Notably, GA Telesis is the only company in the aviation aftermarket sector to achieve an EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, underscoring its leadership and pioneering role in driving responsible and sustainable business practices across the industry.

This recognition reflects GA Telesis' measurable progress across key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars and reinforces the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, transparency, and long-term value creation.

"Earning the EcoVadis Bronze Medal for 2025 demonstrates our steadfast focus on embedding sustainability throughout every aspect of our global operations," said Maylin Salgado, Vice President of ESG and Quality at GA Telesis. "As the only company in our sector to achieve this distinction, GA Telesis is setting a new benchmark for sustainable aviation. We are proud of this milestone and are already working toward achieving the Silver Medal by 2026."

For GA Telesis' customers and partners, this achievement represents more than recognition, it is a commitment to accountability, transparency, and trust. Through continuous improvement in sustainability performance, GA Telesis ensures its products, services, and operations align with the highest global ESG standards, empowering partners to meet their own sustainability objectives, enhance supply chain responsibility, and contribute to a more sustainable aviation ecosystem.

Sustainability is deeply integrated into GA Telesis' corporate strategy and culture, driving innovation, operational excellence, and collaboration across its worldwide network. The company's ESG initiatives reflect a broader mission to reduce environmental impact and uphold ethical business practices throughout the aviation value chain.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. Its trusted ratings and actionable insights enable companies to comply with ESG regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve sustainability performance across their operations and value chains. Today, EcoVadis evaluates more than 220 industries in over 180 countries, serving as a global benchmark for corporate sustainability excellence.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

