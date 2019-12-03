GA Telesis Announces the Purchase of Five A320 Aircraft on Lease with United Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces closing on the purchase of five Airbus A320 aircraft subject to lease with United Airlines ("United").

GAT completed the acquisition of five Airbus A320 aircraft, which are subject to leases with United Airlines.

"United Airlnes has been an outstanding airline partner for GA Telesis, and we are very pleased to increase our exposure to such a premiere operator," commented Marc Cho, President of GA Telesis' Leasing Investment Financing & Trading (LIFT) Group.

About GA Telesis

LIFT is the group within the GA Telesis Ecosystem responsible for Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading through its business units ATG, LFG and CMG. The Asset Transaction Group (ATG) engages in aircraft and engine leasing and trading. The Leveraged Financing Group (LFG) is a direct lending platform that provides senior debt, sub-debt and uni-tranche financing solutions for lessors, investors, and airlines. The Capital Management Group (CMG) oversees the management of third party investor capital including the GAIN 1 and 2 vehicle.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the Company's core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.

For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

Related Links

www.gatelesis.com

