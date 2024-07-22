GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) Announces Adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for its Engine Testing in Collaboration with DHL as Launch Customer

HELSINKI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services (Gates or the "Company"), a global leader in aircraft jet engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), is proud to announce a milestone in its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection through the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) provided by Neste, the world's leading producer of SAF and renewable diesel. This strategic initiative to choose SAF underscores GATES's long-term dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting more sustainable aviation practices.

In collaboration with DHL, the world's leading logistics company, and highlighting DHL's role as GATES launch customer for SAF, GATES will begin integrating Neste-produced SAF into its engine testing operations in Finland. This partnership marks a significant milestone, by reducing GATES' aircraft engine testing operations' greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle compared to using conventional jet fuel when Neste SAF is used unblended in the testing.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Commitment to Sustainability: As part of our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, GA Telesis Engine Services is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices across all aspects of our operations. The introduction of SAF is a critical step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a more sustainable future for aviation.

DHL, renowned for its leadership in logistics and sustainability, will be GA Telesis Engine Services' first customer to benefit from our SAF integration. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of driving innovation and sustainability within the aviation industry. Environmental Impact: The use of Neste-produced SAF unblended, at 100% concentration, has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* over the life cycle of the fuel compared to using conventional jet fuel. By purchasing Neste-produced SAF an amount that results in 25% of SAF in its fuel blend, the Company aims to significantly lower its environmental impact from aircraft engine testing and contribute to efforts to combat climate change.

"We are thrilled to announce this important step in our sustainability journey," said Gunnar Sigurfinnsson, President of GA Telesis Engine Services. "Our collaboration with DHL exemplifies our commitment to environmental responsibility and our dedication to pioneering sustainable solutions within the aviation industry. By integrating SAF into our operations, we are taking meaningful action to reduce our carbon footprint and protect the environment for future generations."

DHL's Executive Vice President of Aviation Express Global, Robert Hyslop, added, "DHL is already one of the world's largest users of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and we are making significant progress towards achieving a 30% SAF share by 2030. Therefore we are proud to now partner with GA Telesis Engine Services in their groundbreaking initiative. Sustainability is an integral part of corporate strategy, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver excellence sustainably. Together, we will make significant strides towards a more sustainable future."

GA Telesis Engine Services Oy is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in sustainability practices. GATES will continue to explore and implement solutions that support our environmental goals and drive positive change within the aviation industry.

About GA Telesis Engine Services Oy

GA Telesis Engine Services Oy, based in Helsinki, Finland, is a leading aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provider. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, it delivers comprehensive solutions with its MRO capabilities for the GE CF6-80C2 and CFM56 family of engines. The Company has a rich history of enhancing the performance and longevity of aircraft and jet engines worldwide.

About DHL

DHL is the global market leader in the logistics industry and "The Logistics Company for the World". DHL commits its expertise in international express, air and ocean freight, road and rail transportation, contract logistics, and international mail services to its customers.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

* When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle

assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC