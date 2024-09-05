HALO Continues to Support the Midlife Aviation Sector by Closing the Financing of a Used Boeing 777-300ER Operated by All Nippon Airways

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO AirFinance ("HALO"), a joint venture between GA Telesis ("GAT") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC"), closed a refinancing of a midlife Boeing 777-300ER aircraft leased to All Nippon Airways.

"HALO is committed to supporting the midlife aircraft sector by harnessing the broad capabilities and extensive expertise of its pedigree," commented Marc Cho, Co-Head and Managing Director of HALO. "This latest transaction demonstrates thoughtful execution under a complex structure secured by widebody equipment, and we are thrilled to expand our portfolio with exposure at one of the world's leading airlines," Cho added.

About HALO

HALO AirFinance is a joint venture established by GA Telesis, LLC and Tokyo Century Corporation to focus the extensive capabilities of both organizations to deliver customized lending solutions to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mid-life aircraft and engines. HALO utilizes a sophisticated underwriting approach derived and supported by an extensive platform of services, products, and capabilities of the GA Telesis Ecosystem and the Tokyo Century conglomerate.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing , component solutions , and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About Tokyo Century Corporation

Tokyo Century Corporation is an industry-leading financial services company with roots in leasing and develops a business model that integrates "Finance x Services x Business Expertise" through co-creative businesses with partner companies in Japan and overseas. The company holds 49.2% of GA Telesis shares and is the largest shareholder.

Tokyo Century Corporation has four operating segments: "Equipment Leasing" with a broad customer base, "Mobility & Fleet Management" with auto leasing for both corporate customers and individuals and car rental services, "Specialty Financing" driving growth mainly in aviation leasing and real estate business, and "International Business" with a network spanned more than 30 countries and regions worldwide. It provides unique finance and services that contribute to solving social and environmental issues in a wide range of business domains.

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC