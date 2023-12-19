GA Telesis Appoints Kevin Larson as the Company's Global Chief Information Officer (CIO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis LLC ("GAT") announced that Kevin Larson has been appointed to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Larson is tasked with technologically expanding the breadth and scope of the GA Telesis Ecosystem™. Larson will specifically drive the Company's technology strategy across all its global divisions, overseeing the development and implementation of innovative solutions that enhance customer and employee experiences while also supporting GA Telesis' digital transformation initiative announced in 2022.

"Kevin is a real pro and has decades of experience that will enable us to get to the next evolution of our technological journey," said Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. "I have specifically tasked Kevin to build out our world class IT group and to work in close lockstep with our CDxO, Dr. Rainford Knight to accelerate our digital transformation," he added.

Larson has twenty-six years of experience driving technological innovation within the aviation industry. Eighteen of which were spent as a Chief Information Officer at AAR Corp. Larson's expertise encompasses a strong focus on technology, enterprise solutions, customer-facing integration, cybersecurity controls, digital automation, and team development. Larson will directly contribute to team building, operational excellence, and support the Company's digital transformation initiative as a critical member of the GA Telesis Executive Leadership Team.

"I am excited to join GA Telesis as I am attracted to the organization's mission, culture, and innovations that are all the highest level in the industry. I look forward to contributing my experience, skills, and energy to develop world-class solutions to expand the GA Telesis Ecosystem™," said Kevin Larson, CIO of GA Telesis.

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing component solutions and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

