GA Telesis Bolsters Global Fleet Support Capabilities with Significant Increase in A319 USM Inventory Levels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") strengthens its market position by supplying the Used Serviceable Material ("USM") market with two Airbus A319 aircraft disassemblies. This initiative directly addresses the surging demand for flight-ready components and enables its airline and maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") customers to meet urgent operational requirements.

Every disassembly managed by the GA Telesis Flight Solutions Group ("FSG") focuses strategically on efficiency and value. FSG facilitates the rapid transformation of operating assets into high-quality solutions for operators across the globe.

"Our global customers depend on us to provide critical components," said Jim Sokol, President of Flight Solutions Group. "We help our customers by providing smarter solutions to keep them ahead of the demand curve."

These disassemblies affirm GA Telesis' leadership within the sector and highlight their role in supporting operators and MROs that need prompt USM. By expanding its A319 disassembly program, GA Telesis drives access to vital components across the industry.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

