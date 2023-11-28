GA Telesis Continues Expansion in the European Region with the Establishment of a New LIFT Office in Dublin, Ireland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis ("GAT"), the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces its continued expansion in the European Region with the establishment of a new Leasing, Investment, Finance, and Trading ("LIFT") Office in Ireland. Based in Dublin, the new office marks a significant milestone in GAT's global expansion efforts. This strategic move demonstrates LIFT's commitment to providing top-tier aviation solutions to its customers worldwide.

"GA Telesis has enjoyed a presence in the Dublin aviation community for many years, and our new dedicated office allows us to continue to grow our presence within the esteemed Irish community," said David Ellis, SVP of LIFT. "We will be seeking additional, experienced staff as part of our strategic growth and continued success in this critical aviation market as we continue to expand our portfolio and product offerings into EMEA," added Ellis.

With the addition of the new facility in Dublin, the LIFT team has made changes to the team within the region. David Byrne has been promoted to Senior Director, Leasing and Trading EMEA, Asset Transaction Group. Based in Dublin, David will be responsible for commercial aircraft and engine leasing and trading for the EMEA Region as well as leading global whole asset remarketing for GA Telesis' expanding global portfolio.

In addition to David Byrne's promotion, Mark McAuliffe has been promoted to Manager, Leasing and Trading EMEA, Asset Transaction Group. McAuliffe will also continue to be based in Dublin and will be responsible for supporting all new business development, remarketing, relationship management, pricing, and closing activities.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

