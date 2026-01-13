GA Telesis Continues to Advance Its USM Inventory Leadership with Completion of 737-800 Disassembly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") showcases the power of the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ through its integrated solutions offered by its Flight Solutions Group ("FSG") with the completion of a 737-800 aircraft disassembly. This strategic acquisition unlocks a vital pipeline of high-demand Used Serviceable Material ("USM"), providing immediate relief to a global market hungry for reliable, flight-ready components.

To airlines and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs") alike, this disassembly unlocks inventory opportunities that directly serve their bottom line. USM has consistently proven itself as an advantageous solution for those airlines looking to boost their operational inventory with the most favorable economic outcome that does not compromise reliability.

"Our 737-800 disassembly program exists to drive operational efficiency with favorable economic outcomes for our airline partners," says Jim Sokol, President of Flight Solutions Group. "Our focus remains on providing high-impact solutions that allow our airline customers to maximize the operational capability of their existing fleets."

GA Telesis maintains an unwavering commitment to providing operational supply-chain support by prioritizing its customers' needs. By combining expertise and innovation, GA Telesis continues to reinforce its efforts to equip its customers through sustainable inventory levels.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected].

GA Telesis, LLC

1850 NW 49th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Tel: (954) 676-3111

Fax: (954) 676-9998

Web: www.gatelesis.com

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC