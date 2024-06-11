GA Telesis Continues Growth Trajectory with Upsized $275 Million Syndicated ABL Credit Facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("the Company"), a leading global aviation integration company, announced a $50 million upsizing of its ABL credit facility to $275 million led by HSBC Bank USA and Fifth Third Bank as Joint Lead Arrangers. The upsize was met with overwhelming interest, allowing the Company to expand its existing bank group. Concurrently with the upsize, certain amendments were made to the facility to expand availability and create more opportunities to grow in the current environment.

"GA Telesis' record growth and performance are supported by our flexible capital structure, and this ABL credit facility is a cornerstone to that. We are very pleased with the outcome of this process," said Alvin Khoo, Chief Financial Officer of GA Telesis. "Support from our existing lenders as well as new banks that wanted to initiate a banking relationship with GA Telesis reflects our strong performance in successfully navigating a global pandemic and Ukraine conflict with little financial impact," added Khoo.

In addition, the Company recently renewed a $100 million unsecured credit facility. Combined with its non-recourse facilities and managed capital pools, the Company maintains significant liquidity and financial flexibility to execute its growth plans.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC