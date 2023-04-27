GA Telesis Engine Services Continues APAC Expansion, Achieves CAAP Certification, and Wins Engine MRO Contract in the Philippines

HELSINKI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES"), a leading provider of commercial aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") services, announces it has secured a new CFM56-5B MRO contract with a leading airline in the Philippines, namely Philippines AirAsia.

The work will be carried out at GATES' state-of-the-art facility in Helsinki, Finland, using the SPAH facility to ensure optimal engine performance and reliability.

Philippines AirAsia is a low-cost airline based at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila in the Philippines and operates a fleet of 15 A320-200 aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. The airline is the Philippine affiliate of AirAsia, based in Malaysia.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this important contract by one of the most respected airlines in the Philippines," said Avinash Singh, Sr. Sales & Business Development Director for GATES in APAC. "This is a testament to our reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable engine MRO services, and we look forward to partnering with the airline to help them maintain safety and efficiency of their fleet."

"We are proud to be able to support the growth and success of the aviation industry in the Philippines," said Russ Shelton – President GATES. "This contract is a significant milestone for us, and we are committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and service to our newest customer."

GATES is also pleased to announce it has received certification from Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for its engine MRO shop in Helsinki, Finland.

CAAP certification validates GATES' commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality in its engine maintenance operations. The certification process involved a thorough evaluation of GATES facilities, equipment, procedures, and personnel, as well as an assessment of its compliance with CAAP regulations and guidelines. CAAP officials audited GATES onsite in Helsinki early March 2023.

"We are delighted to have received this important certification from CAAP, which demonstrates our commitment to excellence in engine maintenance," added Avinash Singh. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are proud to have met the stringent requirements of CAAP."

With CAAP certification, GATES is now authorized to perform engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for airlines and operators in the Philippines.

Cathy Moabery: [email protected]

