GA Telesis Secures Five-Year Landing Gear Overhaul Agreement with Major U.S. Carrier

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") the global leader in integrated aviation services, has signed a five-year landing gear overhaul agreement with a major U.S. carrier. Covered under this long-term agreement, the airline who operates both Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies, selected GA Telesis as its maintenance provider for overhauling its A320-family landing gear assemblies.

This agreement reinforces GA Telesis' position as the most trusted partner to the world's largest operators and reflects the unmatched expertise of its MRO Services Landing Gear facility in Medley, FL. As the largest provider of FAA/EASA-certified landing gear MRO services in the Americas, the GA Telesis MRO Services Landing Gear operation is recognized for its exceptional quality, technical depth, and industry-leading turnaround performance.

"This agreement underscores our relentless commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality maintenance solutions that keep airlines operating safely, efficiently, and on schedule," said Pastor Lopez, President of GA Telesis MRO Services. "We are proud to support their A320 fleet and look forward to a strong and enduring collaboration."

The customer is one of the United States' major carriers operating both Airbus and Boeing fleets across an expansive domestic system prioritizing its network reliability, operational excellence, and new strategic markets as it continues its growth trajectory. This agreement leverages GA Telesis' advanced technical capabilities and global MRO infrastructure to support those objectives and ensure uninterrupted fleet readiness.

About GA Telesis MRO Services

GA Telesis MRO Services is a global leader in integrated aviation solutions, serving airlines, MROs, and OEMs. As an OEM-centric company, GA Telesis partners exclusively with OEMs to deliver genuine OEM parts in all component repairs it performs. With world-class services spanning component solutions, MRO services, and leasing, GA Telesis is committed to driving operational excellence and delivering value to its customers. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, GA Telesis MRO Services' three operating divisions serve over 1,000 customers by providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC