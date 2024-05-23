GA Telesis Engine Services Secures Major CFM56-7B Engine MRO Contract with Thailand's LCC Nok Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES"), a leader in aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry, is pleased to announce the signing of a substantial CFM56-7B MRO contract with Nok Airlines, an LCC airline based in Thailand. This contract marks a significant milestone in GATES' expansion into the Southeast Asian market.

Under the terms of this agreement, GATES will perform multiple CFM56-7B performance restoration engine shop visits for Nok Airlines. The contract will commence with the first two engines being inducted during the summer of 2024.

"Nok Airlines' decision to partner with GATES for their engine maintenance needs underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and technical expertise," said Avinash Singh, VP Sales – Asia & Middle East of GA Telesis Engine Services. "This contract not only strengthens our presence in Thailand but also reflects our growing footprint in Southeast Asia, a key growth market for us."

Nok Airlines, is a Thailand based LCC known for its reliable service and extensive network, will benefit from GATES' industry-leading MRO capabilities, ensuring optimal performance and extended service life for their CFM56-7B engines.

"We are excited to work with GATES, whose reputation for quality and reliability aligns with our own standards," said Wutthiphum Jurangkool CEO of Nok Airlines. "Their expertise in engine restoration and maintenance will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier service to our passengers."

GATES continues to expand its global reach, offering comprehensive MRO solutions to airlines and operators worldwide. With this new contract, GATES is well-positioned to support the growing aviation market in Southeast Asia.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

