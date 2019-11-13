GA Telesis Establishes Unprecedented Ready-to-Go Landing Gear Lease Pool with Launch Customer GAMECO Leading The Way

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC Component Solutions Group (CSG) announces it has established a comprehensive landing gear leasing pool. Available assets for lease in 2019 include multiple ship sets of ready-to-go A320 family (enhanced gear), A330, 737-700, 737-800, 777-200ER, CRJ700 and CRJ900 landing gear shipsets. The Company has a plan to increase the pool size and to add additional sets and aircraft models with global commercial coverage of most single and twin aisle aircraft models by 2021.

As a launch customer to the new business, partner MRO GAMECO has taken delivery of its first A320 family landing gear set provided by GA Telesis' CSG team. With its extensive product line and inventory leasing capabilities, GA Telesis was able to provide a win-win comprehensive solution to GAMECO to satisfy their customer's needs.

"Our customers have requested a lease solution as an alternative to purchasing landing gear that they require to support their fleet during shop visits and fleet retirement management. We have listened to the voice of the customer and built a lease pool accordingly," said Kevin Geissler, Vice President of Aviation Lease Solutions. Geissler continued, "Clearly there is a cash and P&L benefit for mid-life leases over purchasing, but more and more airlines' management recognize the long-term risk of loading their balance sheet with spares. Investing in a lease pool is a natural progression of the GA Telesis Ecosystem and compliments the landing gear repair and overhaul maintenance business offered by GA Telesis MRO Services."

"GA Telesis provided us a one-stop inventory and financing solution to our needs for our MRO business in China," said Norbert Marx, CEO of GAMECO. "We are proud to be the launch customer of this new aftermarket solution, which we believe will grow quickly here at GAMECO and in the aftermarket as a whole."

GA Telesis has already leased several sets of Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier landing gear throughout North America, Europe, Eurasia, and Asia.

About GAMECO

Celebrating 30 years in business, Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) is an independent MRO provider based in Guangzhou, China. The company is a joint venture between China Southern Airlines Co Ltd, South China International Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd and Hutchison Aircraft Maintenance Investment Ltd. GAMECO is a regional leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality and highly efficient services, covering line maintenance, base maintenance, component repair & overhaul, aircraft engineering, training and technical service of ground support equipment.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis , the Company's core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.

For further information please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

Related Links

www.gatelesis.com

