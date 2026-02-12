GA Telesis MRO Services Announces Successful Integration of Its Newly Acquired Landing Systems Services Unit, Delivering Results Ahead of Expectations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, through its Landing Gear Services ("LGS") division, announced today the successful integration of LGS into the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, marking a major milestone in the company's growth strategy and operational expansion. The integration was completed ahead of schedule and has delivered results exceeding initial performance forecasts.

Following the integration, LGS has been fully incorporated into GA Telesis Ecosystem™ operating, commercial, and quality architecture, with standardized processes, unified leadership oversight, and coordinated performance management, accelerating synergy realization across the platform. Despite the complexity typically associated with integrations of this scale, execution strengthened rather than slowed.

Average delivery times improved by 33% for commercial customers and 27% for government customers, driving higher throughput, improved asset velocity, and greater predictability for its airline and government clients. At the same time, the business secured multiple new long-term agreements for widebody, narrowbody, and regional aircraft platforms, providing clear third-party validation of the combined enterprise, enhancing revenue visibility, and reinforcing confidence in the scalability of the model.

"The integration of LGS has been a total success," said Pastor Lopez, President of MRO Services Group. "Through disciplined execution and close collaboration across teams, we not only met our objectives, but we also surpassed them. Despite the complexity inherent in integrations of this scale, delivery times improved significantly. Securing new long-term agreements during this period is a clear endorsement of our capabilities and our commitment to delivering consistent, measurable value."

By combining the volume of GA Telesis' existing landing gear operations with those of the acquired business, the company has emerged as the largest independent provider of landing gear services in the Americas. The integrated platform has realized significant benefits from streamlined processes, shared best practices, and expanded technical depth, further reinforcing its competitive position in the global aviation MRO landscape. This scale and capability expansion materially enhance the value proposition of the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ by increasing internal supply availability, improving turnaround predictability, and creating tighter coordination across repair, leasing, and asset management activities. Employees from both organizations were instrumental in delivering a seamless transition while maintaining uninterrupted, enhanced service levels for customers throughout the integration.

With the integration now complete, GA Telesis is focused on accelerating growth, expanding capabilities across platforms, and continuing to deliver industry-leading service, reliability, and long-term customer partnerships.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About GA Telesis MRO Services

GA Telesis MRO Services is a global leader in integrated aviation solutions, serving airlines, MROs, and OEMs. As an OEM-centric company, GA Telesis partners exclusively with OEMs to deliver genuine OEM parts in all component repairs it performs. With world-class services spanning component solutions, MRO services, and leasing, GA Telesis is committed to driving operational excellence and delivering value to its customers. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, GA Telesis MRO Services three operating divisions serve over 1,000 customers by providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries.

