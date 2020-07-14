GA Telesis MRO Services Group Announces E-Jet Support and Services Agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace

MIAMI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis (the "Company"), the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces its MRO Services Group has entered into an agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace for Material Support and Maintenance Services for the E-Jet Family of aircraft. Under this agreement, the Company receives technical support and original OEM materials to repair and overhaul landing gears for operators in the Americas. Landing gear repairs and overhauls for this aircraft type will be carried out in the MRO Services Miami facility located across from Miami International Airport. The Company has an experienced team of technicians that have previously worked on the E-Jet Family landing gears.

MRO Services Group began landing gear overhauls in 2019 and has entered into several contracts to perform overhaul and repairs. "This agreement is another step in the evolution of GA Telesis's strategic alignment with OEMs to provide superb quality at a sensible cost to our customers," said Pastor Lopez, President MRO Services. "It is now more important than ever to continue to support the aviation industry with diversified products and services that meet their new cost reality," added Lopez.

"We are looking forward to partner with GA Telesis to provide true OEM value to operators of our products in the region," said Alex Vlielander, Chief Services Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS. "In addition to Liebherr-Aerospace's in-country overhaul capability, we support a very select group of independent providers to ensure sufficient capacity and choice. After a recent review and realignment of the network, we decided it was opportune to add GA Telesis."

The MRO Services Group has a strong focus on performance by deploying lean operations and eliminating inefficiencies, which leads to direct cost savings for its customers. The "OEM Parts Only Philosophy" and the Company's multiple OEM material service agreements provide a great benefit to GA Telesis' customers and its OEM partners. The Company plans to continue its OEM alignment strategy with other OEMs that want to provide the best in competitively priced aftermarket services through OEM approved repairs while using genuine OEM approved materials. GA Telesis delivers OEM quality material at the most competitive prices to its customers while enhancing the OEM's market channels.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers, including airlines, OEMs, MROs, and suppliers worldwide, with 31 leasing, sales, distribution, and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis , the Company's core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.

