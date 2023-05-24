GA Telesis Named as a Top Supplier by Latin American Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces the company has received the award as a top supplier by Latin American airlines. ALTA, Latin America's globally known aviation association, has bestowed this award to leading suppliers in the industry who best serve Latin American air carriers. As one of the top three suppliers recognized in its category, GAT is incredibly honored to accept this award from the Latin American airline community.

"This award is another example of GA Telesis exceeding industry standards and leading the way utilizing the entire GA Telesis Ecosystem," said Jason Reed, President of Flight Solutions Group. "Our entire leadership and staff aspire to be the best in the business while driving a mission of customer success for our business partners around the world. That mindset translates daily to our airline and supplier partners alike, steering our exponential growth in the aviation sector. Considering the competitive landscape, awards like these do not come easy, and we sincerely thank the entire community of airlines within Latin America for recognizing us with such a prestigious award," said Reed.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing component solutions and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

