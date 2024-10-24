Gabby Wong of FranConnect Elected to International Franchise Association Board of Directors

Gabby will help lead the world's oldest and largest franchise association, bringing a wealth of experience in franchising and dedicated commitment to the betterment of the business model

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today announced Gabby Wong of FranConnect was appointed to serve on its Board of Directors. Joining along with fifteen other new directors, Gabby will start her term at the 2025 IFA Annual Convention in February, representing the franchising sector's oldest and largest global trade association.

FranConnect CEO Gabby Wong Elected to International Franchise Association Board

"IFA's volunteer leadership is integral in driving the association and our mission forward at a pivotal time for franchising," said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. "Gabby's expertise and experience in franchising will help take the association to new levels so we can further support our members and the opportunities they create in local communities. These new directors bring unique contributions and perspectives, and we look forward to the leadership they will provide to the entire franchise community and the millions of people it serves in the years ahead."

Gabby is a seasoned operator with nearly 30 years of experience in positioning private equity-backed software and SaaS businesses for high-growth. She has deep experience in all aspects of growing technology businesses, including M&A, corporate strategy, product innovation, customer success, marketing and sales. Gabby has held successive leadership roles within FranConnect, joining first in 2016 as EVP of Operations and took the helm as CEO in 2018.

Over the last six years, under her leadership, FranConnect's revenue has grown by 5X and continues to lead the market in providing best-in-class sales, operations, and marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses. After completing three acquisitions in four years, FranConnect has over 300 employees globally across US, Canada, India, and Australia, and serves nearly 1500 brands and 1 million locations worldwide. Gabby has been named a finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award Mid-Atlantic in 2022 and 2023. Prior to FranConnect, Gabby held executive leadership positions with worldwide operating roles at Primavera Systems (now Oracle), Trusted Computer Solutions (now EverFox/ForcePoint), Vovici (now Verint Systems), and Clarabridge (now Qualtrics).

"I am honored to join the IFA Board of Directors," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "For over two decades, FranConnect has been committed to helping brands achieve operational excellence, growth and success. I am thrilled to work alongside such a distinguished group of franchise leaders as we continue to address the industry's most significant opportunities and challenges."

The 2025 IFA Board of Directors is comprised of franchisor, franchisee, and supplier members, with a diverse representation of industries and background, who provide critical guidance to the IFA on the association's key initiatives.

"Serving on the IFA Board is one of the greatest ways to contribute to the future of franchising," said Steve Hockett, Chair of the IFA Board of Directors and CEO of Great Clips. "This is a remarkable group who have shown their dedication to the franchise business model and its incredible reach into nearly every community in the U.S. Their leadership will undoubtedly continue to drive the success of franchising worldwide for generations to come."

The full list of new 2025 directors is available here.

The new directors will assume their positions in February 2025 and will serve an initial term of three years.

About The International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and supplier companies that support the industry.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For over 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the backbone for sales, operations, and marketing for nearly 1,500 brands and one million locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as SPARC/Authentic Brands (Forever 21), Tropical Smoothie Café, Authority Brands, and Papa John's rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration, and improve profitability. Backed by private equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information, visit www.franconnect.com.

