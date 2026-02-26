Gabi Butler Named Varsity Spirit's Lead Brand Ambassador

New partnership to focus on positively impacting the cheer community through the power of spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps, competitions and yearbook, announced that well-known cheer athlete Gabi Butler has joined the company to serve as an official Varsity Athlete and lead brand ambassador for Varsity Spirit. Her new role includes engaging with athletes and fans at select Varsity Spirit events, building awareness and excitement for new initiatives, appearing on Varsity TV programming and more.

"One of the things I've learned from my cheerleading career is that, while athletes will always push themselves to be their very best, we don't truly win without lifting each other up," said Butler. "I have seen how Varsity Spirit values this aspect of our sport and this role provides a unique opportunity to work directly with cheer's younger generation on a major scale. Cheerleading shaped who I am, and I want today's athletes to understand that this sport builds far more than routines — it builds confidence, character, discipline, and lifelong friendships."

The partnership was first announced in Houston to kick off one of the biggest weekends in cheerleading as the city welcomes the NCA All-Star National Championship, the largest all star competition event of the 2025-2026 season. The event is expected to draw 65,000 spectators and 1,500 teams between February 27 to March 1, 2026.

"Gabi is constantly looking for and sharing ideas to encourage the larger cheer community and create a more positive environment for every athlete," said Nicole Lauchaire, Chief Marketing Officer for Varsity Spirit. "We're thrilled to help her go beyond a traditional brand partnership and identify new opportunities to shine a light on the athleticism, community and lifelong friendships unique to our sport. She embodies our mission of empowering young people to feel strong, confident and part of a team and we cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in this new role."

Butler will start the weekend by competing in the third match of the Pro Cheer League season, which will be broadcast live on ION at 8 pm ET on February 27 from the Toyota Center. NCA All-Star and other events are available on Varsity TV, a digital destination powered by FloSports that is dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

"Competing in the Pro Cheer League has been a reminder of how much love we all have for our teammates and even our fiercest competitors," added Butler. "It's been amazing not only pushing myself to be back on the mat but also watching my competitors pull off some of the most incredible things I've ever seen. In the same way, working with Varsity Spirit as a pro athlete has shown me how much our values aligned and how much they care about raising the bar for this sport and every athlete who competes. A year ago, I wasn't sure what was next for me but now I believe that if I can help even one athlete see their potential more clearly, we're doing something truly meaningful. The possibilities working with Varsity Spirit to amplify this effort are endless and I am so excited to explore them alongside their team."

