EVE Energy "Mr Big" Big Battery Delivers Reliable Energy Storage Power to KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and its partners signed a contract for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) solar-plus-storage project, with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof in attendance to witness the milestone. This marks EVE Energy's formal entry into Malaysia's critical infrastructure sector with its 628Ah energy storage batteries and 5MWh energy storage system,supporting the nation's green and smart energy transformation.

Oscar Chan, GM of Energy Storage International Sales Department at EVE Energy, and En Harman, President of Cenergi SEA, jointly unveiled the energy storage procurement contract.

The 10MW/36MWh ground-mounted solar PV + BESS project marks EVE's first AC/DC integrated energy storage deployment in Malaysia. Equipped with 628Ah batteries and a highly integrated architecture, the system features a planned 5MWh storage system. It is applicable to scenarios such as renewable energy grid connection, peak shaving and grid frequency regulation, and will supply green power to KLIA's main terminal stably when put into operation in 2027, in conjunction with a 36MWp solar farm.

"We are honored to power a world-class transportation hub like KLIA," said Oscar Chan, General Manager of EVE Energy's International Energy Storage Sales. "We will draw on our technical expertise and project experience to ensure the project's high-quality delivery."

As Southeast Asia's second-busiest airport, KLIA serves 6 million passengers annually. Aligned with Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and carbon reduction goals, EVE's safe and efficient storage solution is expected to cut approximately 42,006 tons of CO₂ annually, supporting KLIA's 2030 renewable energy targets and net-zero aspirations.

Moving forward, EVE Energy remains committed to deepening partnerships across Southeast Asia, collaborating with global stakeholders to accelerate clean energy transition and build a sustainable energy ecosystem.

