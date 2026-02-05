Leading B2B tech PR agency earns 5-star rating for the sixth consecutive year, affirming its market leadership, GEO expertise, and results-driven approach

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), a leading public relations agency for high-growth B2B technology companies, was named one of Expertise.com's 2026 Best Public Relations Firms in Washington, D.C. This marks the sixth consecutive year GMG has earned this distinction for its industry leadership and client results.

"This recognition reflects the consistency of our work and the results we deliver for B2B technology companies in highly competitive markets," said Michiko Morales, president of Gabriel Marketing Group. "Being recognized for the sixth consecutive year validates our approach, especially as AI, digital fragmentation and changing media behavior redefine how brands are discovered. Our programs are designed to build authority and drive revenue by aligning media strategy, content and AI-driven discovery with real business goals."

The Washington, D.C. region is one of the most competitive public relations markets in the country, serving global corporations, government agencies and venture-backed startups. Gabriel Marketing Group was recognized alongside a select group of agencies spanning corporate communications, public affairs, and specialized technology PR.

Expertise.com evaluated 42 public relations firms across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area using a rigorous methodology that assesses reputation, credibility, experience and professionalism. Only 15 firms were selected for the 2026 list. Gabriel Marketing Group earned a 5-out-of-5-star rating, placing it among the top-rated agencies in the region.

GMG offers an integrated, results-driven approach to strategic communications for B2B tech companies, including:

Public Relations and Media Strategy: Crafting narratives that earn media coverage.

Crafting narratives that earn media coverage. Thought Leadership and Executive Visibility: Positioning leaders as industry authorities.

Positioning leaders as industry authorities. AI-Visibility and GEO Content Development: Optimized for generative AI and modern discovery engines (GEO), powered by leading GEO platform provider, Brandi AI .

Optimized for generative AI and modern discovery engines (GEO), powered by leading GEO platform provider, . Analyst Relations: Building credibility with key industry analysts.

Building credibility with key industry analysts. Organic Social Media Strategy: Engaging communities and driving conversations.

Gabriel Marketing Group is known for its deep specialization in B2B technology and its leadership in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI-powered brand visibility. GMG works with companies in complex, high-stakes environments where trust and narrative control directly impact growth. Its client base includes venture-backed SaaS companies, government technology providers and emerging tech leaders.

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading B2B tech PR agency for high-growth organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo, GMG offers a full spectrum of strategic communications services that drive rapid and long-term growth – from PR, media relations, thought leadership and analyst relations to go-to market strategy and content development. With deep expertise in technology and a passion for innovations that define new markets, GMG operates with agility, flexibility and adaptability to help its clients increase market awareness and grow sales. Since 2011, GMG has partnered with more than 400 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 30 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions and earned more than 100 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ .

