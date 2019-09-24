Gaby Natale and CENTURY 21® Team Up to Empower Latina Entrepreneurs Across the Country

Starting in 2019, Natale will lend her support to the brand's Empowering Latinas campaign, a scholarship initiative that enables Latinas to obtain their real estate license and provides ongoing mentorship along with real, hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the real estate industry. The collaboration also includes securing Natale as a featured speaker at key industry events including the 2020 One21 Experience®, the brand's largest global conference taking place in Los Angeles next February.

"CENTURY 21 is excited to work with Gaby Natale as part of our Empowering Latinas campaign. She embodies the same relentless work ethic and drive as each of our scholarship recipients," says Karim Amadeo, manager of Hispanic and national advertising for CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC. "We are proud to support Hispanic female entrepreneurs through this program and see Gaby as an ideal partner to help accomplish our goals. We look forward to working with her as this program continues to grow in its mission to advance the education and career goals of Hispanic women across the country."

The multi-year collaboration will kick off in San Diego during Hispanic Heritage Month with Gaby joining the CENTURY 21 team for the 2019 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) National Convention, L'ATTITUDE, bringing Latinas a message of self-reliance, entrepreneurship and financial empowerment.

"As a content creator, entrepreneur, speaker and author my goal has always been to elevate women's voices. When CENTURY 21 approached me with the idea of joining forces to empower Latinas I immediately knew that this was going to be an epic collaboration. My life story and entrepreneurial message is perfectly lined up with the go-getter attitude that real estate agents need to develop in order to succeed. I can't wait to get in front of those crowds!" said Natale.

The CENTURY 21 brand's empowerment initiatives offer an opportunity for Hispanic women in key markets across the country to advance their educational and career goals with a global network of brokers and agents who share similar cultural foundations, including family, traditions and a relentless work ethic. From teachers to interior designers, nurses, architects, researchers, housewives and legal assistants, these women not only receive a scholarship that offsets the cost to obtain a real estate license but also get paired up with professionals that provide mentorships and the opportunity to hone their craft with hands-on experience. More information on the program can be found at https://espanol.century21.com/empowering-latinas.

