Gaby Natale and QuickBooks Team Up to Empower Latino Entrepreneurs Across the Country

"I know firsthand the challenges that so many Latino entrepreneurs face in the United States because I have experienced them myself. In 2007, when I quit my job as news anchor to start my own business, my first loan was turned down by four banks. As an immigrant entrepreneur, I had no credit history and access to capital was incredibly difficult for my business. That's why I applaud QuickBooks' commitment to opening doors for new Latino entrepreneurs through information and valuable financial management tools."

The collaboration includes participating in QuickBooks' marketing efforts and contributing to QuickBooks' Ask The Expert series. The campaign has already secured coverage in Los Angeles Times, EFE News and Yahoo News, among other top-tier media outlets.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale is a triple Daytime EMMY® winner, TV personality, bestselling author and motivational speaker.

One of the most prestigious media personalities in Spanish-language television, Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019 Gaby launched WelcomeAll Beauty, the first hair extensions line dedicated to women's productivity offering DIY camera-ready hair styles that can be done in less than 5 minutes.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a sought-after bilingual speaker and a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino. She has keynoted conferences from the United Nations to tech shows and trade gatherings across the US and Latin America. Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas. Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in London (UK), Mexico, Washington DC and Buenos Aires.

