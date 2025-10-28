GAC Achieves Another Milestone with Brand Launch in the Caribbean, Expanding Its Global Business Footprint

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On the evening of October 24, 2025, GAC held a grand brand launch ceremony in George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands – a world-renowned financial center and the "Pearl of the Caribbean". The event attracted over 600 elites from local branches of international financial institutions, as well as the social, industrial and commercial sectors, who gathered together to jointly witness this important moment. The event, themed "Experience The Future Of Driving", demonstrated GAC's strategic layout for the international market and its brand confidence.

This launch marks the deepening of GAC's accelerated globalization process. The Cayman Islands is a British Overseas Territory in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, consisting of three islands: Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac, with an area of 264 square kilometers and a population of 76,000. As the world's fourth-largest offshore financial center after New York, London, and Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands is home to over 700 international banking institutions, including Bank of China, HSBC, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, RBC Royal Bank, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, more than 800 insurance companies, and nearly 10,000 international hedge fund institutions. Meanwhile, it also hosts major Chinese enterprises such as China Mobile, Sinopec, and PetroChina. In 2024, its per capita GDP reached US$97,700. It is also a well-known Caribbean diving resort that attracts millions of European and American tourists every year. By launching in the Cayman Islands, an international financial hub, GAC's brand development is expected to strengthen its connection with global capital markets.

With "safety" and "technology" as its core concepts, GAC emphasizes independent technology research and development as well as product quality. This event showcased new products such as EMKOO, EMZOOM, AION V, GS8, GS4 MAX, and EMPOW. This launch is of great significance – it may further enhance the international competitiveness of Chinese auto companies in the high-end market, while injecting innovative vitality into the global automotive industry. GAC stated that it will rely on the financial advantages and international platform of the Cayman Islands to continuously expand emerging markets in the Americas and strive to become a benchmark brand in the global intelligent mobility field.

