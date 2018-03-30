GAC Motor Makes Great First Impression at NADA to Inspire North American Dealer Partners with Successful Dealer Gathering

"The NADA show has surpassed our expectations," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "We have met hundreds of US dealers who have expressed genuine interest in working with us as we launch GAC Motor in the fourth quarter of 2019. This has been a wonderful three days. Congratulations to the show's organizers. We are very grateful and honored for such privilege."

NADA, which was first launched in 1917, is a premium auto show for international dealers and automakers. As a subcompany of GAC Group, GAC Motor is the first Chinese automaker to participate in NADA in the event's history.

At the show, the presence of GAC Motor's flagship SUV GS8, blockbuster compact SUV GS4, newly launched sedan GA4 and high-end minivan GM8 attracted much attention from the crowds. The high-quality vehicles highlight the company's latest achievements in independent research and development and cutting-edge technologies.

In addition, more than 150 distinguished guests, including dealers and investors as well as important leaders from industrial events and associations from not only various states in the United States but also Canada, attended GAC Motor's dealer gathering during NADA. GAC Motor is expected to be the first new car brand to enter the US market in 20 years. Many dealers present at the event said they were fascinated by the possibility of having a new brand in the US that had a proven record in its home country. They spoke highly of the GAC Motor product lineup and wished the Guangzhou carmaker well with their development plans.

Special models will be designed for the US market to meet local environmental standards and meet the demands of local customers. The company has set up a research and development center in Silicon Valley and will be opening two additional centers in Detroit and Los Angeles later this year to specialize in cutting-edge technology.

In addition to the North American market, GAC Motor also delivered solid market performances in participating countries along China's "Belt and Road" Initiative. The company currently has set up footholds in 14 countries globally.

With a focus of breaking into the mid- to high-end market and a user-centered R&D strategy, GAC Motor is constructing a world-class auto manufacturing system that integrates GAC Motor's global R&D network, production capacities and supply chain to upgrade consumers' mobile lifestyle through innovations in technology, product and service.

"GAC Motor is committed to mutual achievements with our staff, our customers and the communities where we live and work. We respect different cultures in different markets across the globe," said Yu. "We are young and it means we are willing to learn and are continually striving for progress. We value long term partnerships with our dealers, and we value mutual achievement with our customers, and our local partners."

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 238 among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motor

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motor

Media Contact:

Sukie Wong

+86-186-8058-2829

GACMotor@126.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gac-motor-makes-great-first-impression-at-nada-to-inspire-north-american-dealer-partners-with-successful-dealer-gathering-300622103.html

SOURCE GAC Motor