GAC Motor Upgrades Best-selling GS4 To New Smart SUV

A smart AVNT system that offers a wide range of services and features from voice-activated controls and social communication to entertainment.

A T-Box intelligent remote assistant that allows users to control the vehicle remotely on their smartphones. It includes 14 functions such as security and antitheft, emergency rescue service and remote vehicle diagnostics.

Smart navigation

33 voice triggers and 1.2-second voice recognition and response.

"Thanks to the convergence of cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), artificial intelligence (AI) and more, driving the new Qiyun GS4 SUV is like having a voice-controlled co-pilot in the vehicle who has acute sensitivity and speed," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor. "The new GS4, with its smart AVNT system, marks the beginning of GAC Motor's new approach to facing the challenges, opportunities and competition in the era of technological revolution and industrial transformation. In the future, we will work with leaders in digital technology including Tencent, iFLYTEK and AutoNavi, to bring more breakthroughs to the field of smart driving."

The new GS4 not only shows GAC Motor's new thinking and future strategic goals for vehicle design and manufacturing, but it also pushes forward the development of smart connected systems for cars, and it indicates the formation of a new win-win ecosystem in the industry.

The exterior design of the new Qiyun GS4 captures a sense of science and technology with its large LED headlights, bold chrome-plated front grill, all-new L-shaped LED daytime running lights and "wing of light" LED taillight, which also improves the vehicle's visibility to other drivers.

The new GS4 has a large panoramic sunroof (1240mm/870mm), wireless phone charging, a high-resolution car-parking image system, smart air management and an ice blue ambient light that elevates the travelling experience to a whole new level.

The new SUV will offer two options of power system, the 200T (1.3T) and 235 T (1.5T), together with a 6AT transmission for both models. It also utilizes the left and right powertrain mounting system, NVH performance and control mechanisms.

Since its official launch on April 18, 2015, GAC Motor's GS4 has gained praise from nearly 900,000 users. It has received a gold-level review from C-ECAP and ranked at the top of the compact SUV market sector on J.D. Power's IQS for two consecutive years.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

