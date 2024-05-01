GAF Energy Celebrates New Timberline Solar Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown, Texas

Company Executives and Local Leaders on Hand to Cut the Ribbon on New 450,000 Square Foot Solar Roof Production Facility

GEORGETOWN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community and company leaders celebrated the opening of GAF Energy's new 450,000-square-foot Timberline Solar™ manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, at a ribbon-cutting event today. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, built the facility to meet the growing demand for the company's solar roof, Timberline Solar™. Today's event brought together community leaders, including Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder and State Representative Caroline Harris Davila, alongside GAF Energy and Standard Industries leadership to officially "cut the ribbon" on the facility.

"Today is a great day for the future of solar and the future of Georgetown," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our manufacturing complex here in Georgetown, Texas. We've been overjoyed with our decision to build in Georgetown, the community has welcomed us with open arms and made it feel like home."

"We are excited to celebrate GAF Energy opening here in Georgetown," Mayor Schroeder said. "What is equally as exciting is the impact this project will have on our community through the creation of high-paying jobs for Georgetown residents and the creation of new career opportunities in advanced manufacturing and clean energy for students in Georgetown ISD. Thank you to GAF Energy for choosing Georgetown, and we look forward to growing together with you in the years to come."

The facility builds on GAF Energy's track record of delivering a best-in-class solar roof product that is assembled in America. The new manufacturing facility, the company's second, will increase its capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com.

