GAF Energy Continues Leadership Team Expansion with New Executive Hire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, today announced that solar industry veteran Ralph Robinett has joined the leadership team as Vice President of Manufacturing and Deployment. Earlier this year, the company announced three promotions as part of its strategic leadership team expansion to achieve its 2021 growth goals within the rooftop and commercial solar sectors.

"Ralph is a proven leader in solar, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing and brings incredible expertise to the company's innovation efforts," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "I look forward to working closely with him to continue the company's success."

"GAF Energy has changed the way rooftop solar and roofing intersect to bring a high-quality and attractive product to a broad consumer base across the U.S.," said Robinett. "The decision to join the team was an easy one. I am thrilled to enter the new year with the company and continue to advance the deployment of our industry-leading solar roof system, particularly with an emphasis on U.S.-based manufacturing."

Before joining GAF Energy, Robinett held senior leadership positions in global operations, manufacturing, engineering, and quality in the solar, electronics, and semiconductor industries. Most recently, Ralph was Vice President of Operations at Celestica. He holds a BS in Physics from the University of Texas at Austin.

The hire is the latest expansion for the growing company. In the last year, GAF Energy has announced several innovations in their industry-leading roof-integrated solar, including ultra-high efficiency panels , flexible size configurations, and partnerships with some of the largest roofers in the country.

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

